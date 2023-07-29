Telangana falls behind in ambitious cataract surgery target

July 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government’s ambitious plan to perform over 40 lakh cataract surgeries during 2022-23 has resulted in the state lagging behind in comparison to other states that have surpassed their targets. As per recent data presented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during the monsoon session of Lok Sabha, the state has achieved only 63% of its cataract surgery target for the specified period.

Under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, Telangana had set a target of 4,09,900 cataract surgeries for 2022-23. However, by March 2023, the state could only manage to carry out 2,56,499 surgeries.

The states which have overachieved their target are Gujarat which had a target of 1,26,300 whereas 6,36,428 (504%) surgeries were performed followed by Goa which has a target of 5300 and 18,176 (343%) surgeries were performed. Haryana had a target of 1,09,900 and achieved 2,12,050 (193%); Punjab had a target of 1,32,400 and achieved 2,46,964 (187%) and Andhra Pradesh had a target of 2,27,500 whereas it achieved 4,04,841 (178%) surgeries.

There are four states which had a target closer to Telangana and managed to either cross the target or remained very close to achieving it. They are West Bengal had a target of 6,44,200 and achieved 5,86,954 (91%); Tamil Nadu had a target of 5,01,900 and achieved 5,92,354 (118%), Madhya Pradesh had a target of 4,73,200 and achieved 7,40,644 (157%) and Bihar which had a target of 4,05,800 and achieved 3,69,203 (91%).

Kanti Velugu

The Kanti Velugu scheme, Telangana government’s universal screening programme, screened 1.61 crore individuals for eye-related issues within just 100 days in 2023. Out of this, 40.59 lakh people were identified as visually impaired. Among them, 22.51 lakh individuals received free reading glasses, while 18.08 lakh people were provided with prescription glasses. It’s noteworthy that cataract surgeries were not included in this phase due to concerns over past botched procedures during the program’s initial phase in 2018. Individuals requiring cataract surgeries in this phase were referred to government hospitals and will receive treatment under the Arogyasri scheme.

The Telangana government in June set up a total of 12 phacoemulsification machines at government hospitals across the state. The machines using ultrasound technology will enable the doctors in performing easier and quicker cataract surgeries.