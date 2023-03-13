Telangana chapter of Indian Red Cross Society launches CPR awareness programme

March 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society in collaboration with Press Club, Hyderabad, organised a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) awareness programme on Monday. The event also included a live demonstration on the do’s and don’ts while performing CPR.

The chief guest for the event was Ajay Misra, chairman, Indian Red Cross Society-Telangana. The keynote address was delivered by Dr Ashima Sharma, head of Emergency Medicine Department at NIMS, Hyderabad.

While speaking at the occasion, Ajay Misra said: “Today, every 60 seconds, about 112 cardiac arrests take place, out of which 80% of them take place outside hospital settings where immediate medical help is not available. Less than 2% of the people are aware about the concept of CPR, out of this number also, a small percentage of them can give effective CPR treatment to the patient. To contribute to this, the Telangana chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society took the initiative to launch a CPR awareness programme, and in the coming months, we will have at least one CPR programme in every district of Telangana.”

Dr Ashima Sharma said training people is important because we need a large number of first responders so that the golden hour of survival can be utilised before medical help reaches the patient. The first job is to dial 108 and ask for an ambulance. While performing the CPR, we need to identify if the person is conscious or not as the procedure only works if the person is unconscious, do not bother and waste time checking the pulse, that is the doctor’s job, she added.