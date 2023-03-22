Teenmar Mallanna arrested along with 4 others for ‘assaulting’ two constables

March 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Medipally police on Tuesday night arrested Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna along with four other persons on the charge of abduction of two police constables. The accused persons were said to have assaulted the policemen while they were on duty and deterred them from discharging their duties.

On Tuesday evening the police were performing regular vehicle check near Raghavendra Bhavan, Peerzadiguda. Around 8 PM, three unidentified persons, armed with sticks, approached the policemen and questioned them. The three persons then whisked away the two police constables on duty and took them to Q News office. Upon reaching the office, they told Teenmar Mallanna that the policemen were loitering around their office.

The phones of the constables were snatched and they were allegedly thrashed by the accused persons, including Teenmar Mallanna. When police authorities learnt of the incident, a search party was deployed and the two injured constables were rescued.

The police registered a case under Sections 363, 342, 395, 332 and 307 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (1) of Criminal Amendment Act 1932 against the five accused persons.