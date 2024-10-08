ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Tech, BMW unveil JV BMW TechWorks for auto software solutions

Published - October 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Technologies and BMW Group on Tuesday unveiled BMW TechWorks India, a joint venture that will innovate automotive software, including software-defined vehicles (SDV) and digital transformation solutions for business IT.

Both Tata Technologies and BMW will have equal stakes in the venture. BMW TechWorks has started with a workforce of about 100 employees across key technology hubs of Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This will increase to four digits by 2025, said the company in a statement. The company will design software to enable AI and Gen AI integration in BMW cars.

By combining the BMW Group’s and Tata Technologies’ leadership in software defined vehicles and product engineering excellence, we are poised for innovation and growth, offering India’s top talent the opportunity to shape the future of the BMW Group’s mobility solutions “ said Aditya Khera, CEO of BMW TechWorks India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US