Tata Tech, BMW unveil JV BMW TechWorks for auto software solutions

Tata Technologies and BMW Group on Tuesday unveiled BMW TechWorks India, a joint venture that will innovate automotive software, including software-defined vehicles (SDV) and digital transformation solutions for business IT.

Both Tata Technologies and BMW will have equal stakes in the venture. BMW TechWorks has started with a workforce of about 100 employees across key technology hubs of Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This will increase to four digits by 2025, said the company in a statement. The company will design software to enable AI and Gen AI integration in BMW cars.

By combining the BMW Group’s and Tata Technologies’ leadership in software defined vehicles and product engineering excellence, we are poised for innovation and growth, offering India’s top talent the opportunity to shape the future of the BMW Group’s mobility solutions “ said Aditya Khera, CEO of BMW TechWorks India