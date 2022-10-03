Tank up and celebrate Daan Utsav

File Photo | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

This week, if you are tanking up at any of the Indian Oil Corporation-run petrol bunks in

Chennai, make sure you stop by a temporary kiosk parked on the premises.

As part of Daan Utsav, celebrated from October 2 to 8, IOC has requested all its dealers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to create a suitable space — with a kiosk — for an NGO to showcase its social work.

This kiosk would be have members of an NGO managing it. To give a more concrete picture, members of Sevalaya team will be at the kiosks put up at the IOC-petrol pumps on Radhakrishnan Salai, in Royapettah and Patanipakkam selling eatables prepared from its in-house bakery.

“We are also planning to have some of the beneficiaries perform mime at these venues to create awareness about road safety and other rights,” says P Prakash of Sevalaya, adding that this outdoor campaign will serve as a platform for passersby and customers to learn more about the work they do.

IOC and its RO dealers are said to be actively participating in Daan Utsav from 2016 to 2019, and this time too, they would be setting aside their resources, which includes space, for it.

The NGOs have been instructed not to engage with any customers during the time of refuelling, and not to take up any activity near the dispensing units.

In Chennai, more than half-a-dozen well-known NGOs, including International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), Dean Foundation, Tanker Foundation, RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust and Sevalaya,will showcase their activities during the week.

Some of them have planned to be at the pumping station all through the week, and others on select days of the week.

PCVC, which will be seen at a petrol pump at Anna Nagar West Extension, will be promoting its hotline number at the stall and some merchandises.

Five Falls Women’s Welfare Trust will have some of its volunteers conducting fun activities at the stall.