Talk on advanced robotics technology for healthcare

August 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has significantly laid emphasis on advancing robotics technology, with primary focus on healthcare.

In February this year, Telangana introduced its own dedicated robotics policy, becoming the first State in the country to have a State-specific robotic policy, said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during a two-day conference on robotic gynaecological surgery in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Mr. Ranjan stated that the Telangana government has drafted a clear roadmap that initially targets four key sectors: healthcare, agriculture, industrial automation, and consumer robotics.

Five pillars

He outlined the government’s technology framework, grounded in five pillars, which collectively aim to propel the State to the forefront of robotics innovation.

The first pillar aims to foster private companies’ involvement in designing robotics software and hardware within Telangana’s borders, spurring local innovation. The second pillar prioritises promoting research and innovation, acknowledging the ongoing advancements in this knowledge-rich domain. The third pillar focuses on nurturing a highly-skilled workforce through robotics courses offered in institutions across the State. The goal is to produce a pool of 10,000 students proficient in basic and advanced robotics within the next two years.

The fourth pillar highlights the government’s commitment to deploying robotics across government institutions. Recently, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) acquired the fourth-generation ‘Da Vinci Xi’ robot, setting up a state-of-the-art robotic surgery lab.

The fifth pillar underscores the importance of responsible technology deployment, especially in the sensitive realm of patient care. Ensuring minimised liabilities and comprehensive training for all stakeholders remains a top priority.

Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals emphasised the symbiotic relationship between technology and skilled professionals, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in training programmes, panel discussions, and knowledge updates.

The conference aims to equip doctors from across India with latest clinical applications for treating gynaecological disorders, and providing curated master class sessions that delve into the intricacies of robotic procedures.

Paradigm shift

Also, gynaecological surgery has seen a paradigm shift with robot assistance. Today, not just surgeons are keen on learning newer techniques, even patients are not scared anymore to have a surgery with advanced technology. Women who need surgery should go for minimally invasive ones and we as gynaecologists must be able to provide that, added Dr. Rooma Sinha, organising chairperson of the conference.