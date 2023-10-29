ADVERTISEMENT

Talat Aziz performs at HPS as part of centenary celebrations

October 29, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Music lovers in Hyderabad were treated to a virtuoso ghazal performance by well-known maestro Talat Aziz at the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. Over 2,000 people attended the concert.

“It is wonderful to be back to the place that shaped me as a person and educated me in multiple ways. It was as if I was here only yesterday - filled with the joys of schooling under the watchful eyes of my dear teachers. I have been coming back here, and every visit is worth cherishing. It is great to see Hyderabad grow the way it has by leaps and bounds, and very nice to see HPS celebrating its hundred years,” said Mr. Aziz before beginning his performance

The event, presented by Jagirdars College and the Hyderabad Public School Old Students Association, was part of the school’s year-long centenary celebrations.

