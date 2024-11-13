Swiggy debuts at a premium of 5% on BSE

Swiggy Ltd. debuted at a premium of 5.6% over the issue price of ₹390 at ₹412 a share on the BSE.

Intraday, the stock surged to ₹465 before settling down and closing at ₹455.95 a share or 10.7% higher than the issue price. Swiggy opened bids for initial public offering (IPO) on November 6 and closed on November 8.

The company sought ₹11,000 crore including both fresh issue and offer for sale, chiefly to finance investments in its quick commerce business and brand expansion, according to the company’s prospectus. The company’s shares were subscribed 3.6 times the issue size.