Survey shows decline in capex on housing, urban affairs in 8 months of FY23

January 31, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau,Sreeparna Chakrabarty _11790

There has been a decline in capital expenditure on housing and urban affairs by 32% on a yearly basis in the first eight months of financial year 2022-23, the Economic Survey showed.  

The capex spending on Housing and Urban Affairs was ₹11,000 crore in the first eight months of FY23 against ₹17,000 crore in the year-earlier period. The Budgeted capex estimate for entire 2022-23 financial is ₹27,000 crore.

The survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday.

Noting the halt in construction activities during the pandemic, the document said that vaccinations have facilitated the return of migrant workers to cities to work in construction sites as the rebound in consumption spilled over into the housing market.

This is evident in the housing market witnessing a significant decline in inventory overhang to 33 months in Q3 of FY23 from 42 months last year, it said.

