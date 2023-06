June 15, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Oncologist Dr P. Raghu Ram from the city has been selected for an honorary fellowship by American Surgical Association. The recognition will be conferred on him during the 144th annual congress of ASA to be held in Washington DC in April 2024. This is the highest recognition that ASA can bestow upon a surgical colleague from a foreign country.

