Suraksha Diagnostics eyes ₹846 cr. via IPO

Suraksha Diagnostics will open investor bids for its ₹846-crore initial public offering (IPO) of shares fr rom November 29 to December 3, it said on Tuesday. The offer price for the share sale has been fixed between ₹420 and ₹441.

The Kolkata-based company hopes to expand in the eastern States. The company has a promoter shareholding of 66% which will be diluted to 50% after the offer for sale.

The company’s concentration in the eastern States is among its major risks, it said. Suraksha is among the bigger names in the diagnostics industry.

