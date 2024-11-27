 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Suraksha Diagnostics eyes ₹846 cr. via IPO

Published - November 27, 2024 12:35 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Suraksha Diagnostics will open investor bids for its ₹846-crore initial public offering (IPO) of shares fr rom November 29 to December 3, it said on Tuesday. The offer price for the share sale has been fixed between ₹420 and ₹441.

The Kolkata-based company hopes to expand in the eastern States. The company has a promoter shareholding of 66% which will be diluted to 50% after the offer for sale.

The company’s concentration in the eastern States is among its major risks, it said. Suraksha is among the bigger names in the diagnostics industry.

Published - November 27, 2024 12:35 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.