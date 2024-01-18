Sunset Cinema Club debuts in Chennai, bringing open-air movie magic to the city’s skyline

January 18, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

If your resolution for the new year is to indulge in new experiences and make moments count, here is some great news. The way you watch movies is about to change because Sunset Cinema Club (SCC) is finally making its way to Chennai and will screen movies on a large screen, under an open sky.

The SCC has been orchestrating a symphony of cinematic experiences across five cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad) since 2016, and now, Chennai gets the front-row seat to the magic.

“We have been eyeing Chennai for around two years now, since the city has a captive audience. We are starting with one venue and have plans to expand to different parts of the city,” says co-founder Sahil Kapoor.

The club curates a reel tapestry that unfolds in settings ranging from sandy beaches to hip bars, with the seating comprising comfortable beanbags. It is not just about the movies, but an immersive rendezvous with storytelling, ambience, and maybe even a hint of the unexpected.

“Our screenings are unique. Unlike a regular theatre, we have discussions, food, drinks sometimes, and even break out in dance. We focus more on the experience than the film, and believe that we are not competing with regular theatres,” he adds.

From iconic classics to cult favourites, SCC screens movies that make the audience indulge in nostalgia while keeping it light. “We all have a list of movies we love, but never got to watch on the large screen. Those are what we screen — cult classics and favourites from the 1990s and early 2000s. For example, we screen Home Alone around Christmas every year,” says Sahil, adding that the SCC takes film recommendations from its audience and bases its screenings on polls via social media quite often.

In 2017, in Mumbai, the SCC created a concept called Movies by the Sea, where films would be screened accompanied by sea breeze and in the backdrop of a vibrant sunset. Sahil says that Chennai being a coastal city has given them another opportunity to re-create that, and is currently on the lookout for beachside open-air venues that can host screenings.

“We have had a lot of repeat audiences, so we started an annual subscription model,” says Sahil. The annual subscription costing ₹3,000 gives you unlimited access to all screenings by the SCC. Members can also bring one other guest for open-air screenings and three guests for drive-in screenings.

“The club membership is unavailable in Chennai for the time being. We’d like to have at least two to three venues before we open subscriptions, which we’re aiming to have by April,” he adds.

The screenings will begin with English movies, but they also plan on screening Tamil films.

Drive-in cinemas under the stars, rooftop flicks with a view, and resto-bar film nights — Sunset Cinema Club will not just redefine how we watch films, but where we watch them.

The premiere weekend of Sunset Cinema Club on January 19 and 20 will screen 50 First Dates and Pretty Woman. Book tickets on sunsetcinemaclub.in starting ₹500 per person.