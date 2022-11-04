Senior citizens, differently abled and people from marginalised backgrounds can use the Suneethi portal to avail welfare schemes of Social Welfare Department. For details call 0484 2425377.
Suneethi portal to avail welfare schemes
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.