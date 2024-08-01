Sun Pharma net profit up 29% in Q1 FY25 on cut in raw material cost

Sun Pharma reported Q1 net profit grew 29% to ₹2,878.94 crore from ₹2,232.05 crore in the year-earlier period on shrinking material costs and revenue expansion The company’s revenue from operations rose 6% to ₹12,652.7 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹11,940.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Cost of materials consumed dropped 16% in the reporting quarter to ₹1,557.01 crore from ₹1,852.49 crore due to “better product mix”, according to CFO C.S Muralidhar.

India formulations sales grew 16% to ₹4,144 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹3,560.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. The company expanded its R&D spending by 16.8% to nearly ₹794 crore in the reporting quarter.

“We expect effective tax rate to go up on a full-year basis on account of number of factors including sunset of certain available exemptions,” Mr. Muralidhar added. The company added that from the reporting quarter, Taro pharmaceuticals, an Israeli pharma company to be part of the combined entity. The merger was completed on June 24, 2024, according to a statement from Sun Pharmaceuticals.