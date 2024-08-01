GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sun Pharma net profit up 29% in Q1 FY25 on cut in raw material cost

Published - August 01, 2024 10:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sun Pharma reported Q1 net profit grew 29% to ₹2,878.94 crore from ₹2,232.05 crore in the year-earlier period on shrinking material costs and revenue expansion The company’s revenue from operations rose 6% to ₹12,652.7 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹11,940.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Cost of materials consumed dropped 16% in the reporting quarter to ₹1,557.01 crore from ₹1,852.49 crore due to “better product mix”, according to CFO C.S Muralidhar.

India formulations sales grew 16% to ₹4,144 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹3,560.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. The company expanded its R&D spending by 16.8% to nearly ₹794 crore in the reporting quarter.

“We expect effective tax rate to go up on a full-year basis on account of number of factors including sunset of certain available exemptions,” Mr. Muralidhar added. The company added that from the reporting quarter, Taro pharmaceuticals, an Israeli pharma company to be part of the combined entity. The merger was completed on June 24, 2024, according to a statement from Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.