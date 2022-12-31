HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Subrat Mohapatra appointed Head of Forest force

We will try to incorporate e-governance and digitisation into the functioning of the department, says the new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

December 31, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Subrat Mohapatra

Subrat Mohapatra

The State government has appointed Subrat Mohapatra, IFS, as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Head of Forest Force.

In an order, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, said the appointment has been made to fill the vacancy that would arise due to the retirement of Syed Muzammil Abbas, IFS, the former PCCF.

Mr. Mohapatra said he has envisioned implementing certain ideas as part of the new role, one being e-governance. “We will be trying to incorporate e-governance and digitisation into the functioning of the department. We will look into transforming the Forest department to a paperless entity and modernise its functioning,” he said.

He also said he would deal with complaints from Tamil Nadu regarding the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) website and accelerate disposal of issuance of passes and requests. The NTPS helps in monitoring and maintaining records of transit permits for inter-State and intra-State transportation of timber, bamboo, and other minor forest produce from private lands, government, or private depots.

Mr. Mohapatra, whose appointment as head of the forest force comes into effect on Sunday, said the department would focus on time-bound disposal of files and bring about more development of amenities in eco-tourism.

Mr. Mohapatra earlier held the position of chief executive officer of the Tamil Nadu Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority, Chennai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.