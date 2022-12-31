Subrat Mohapatra appointed Head of Forest force

December 31, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has appointed Subrat Mohapatra, IFS, as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Head of Forest Force.

In an order, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, said the appointment has been made to fill the vacancy that would arise due to the retirement of Syed Muzammil Abbas, IFS, the former PCCF.

Mr. Mohapatra said he has envisioned implementing certain ideas as part of the new role, one being e-governance. “We will be trying to incorporate e-governance and digitisation into the functioning of the department. We will look into transforming the Forest department to a paperless entity and modernise its functioning,” he said.

He also said he would deal with complaints from Tamil Nadu regarding the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) website and accelerate disposal of issuance of passes and requests. The NTPS helps in monitoring and maintaining records of transit permits for inter-State and intra-State transportation of timber, bamboo, and other minor forest produce from private lands, government, or private depots.

Mr. Mohapatra, whose appointment as head of the forest force comes into effect on Sunday, said the department would focus on time-bound disposal of files and bring about more development of amenities in eco-tourism.

Mr. Mohapatra earlier held the position of chief executive officer of the Tamil Nadu Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority, Chennai.