Submit claim applications to get deposit amount: CID to cooperative bank depositors

February 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID), on Wednesday, appealed to the depositors of Krushi Cooperative Urban Bank, who have not yet received their unclaimed deposits, to submit their claim applications to the liquidator of the bank for settlement of their deposit amounts.

Krushi Cooperative Urban Bank Limited, Secunderabad, was closed on August 11, 2001, without making payments to the depositors of the bank. In this regard, a criminal case was registered at Mahankali Police Station and was investigated by CID Hyderabad. After the case was registered, the CID attached the properties of the bank and its directors.

Further, for the benefit of depositors, the court had authorised the official liquidator of the bank to sell some of the attached properties. Accordingly, certain properties were auctioned and money was realised to be distributed to the depositors.

As per orders of the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court, so far, nine schedules have been conducted and money distributed to more than 700 depositors. Over 100 depositors are yet to receive their money.