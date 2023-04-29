Students of Sri Chaitanya secure 29 ranks in top 100 including All India Number 1

April 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions secure 29 ranks in top 100 open category including All India Number 1 rank.

S Venkat Kaundinya scored 300/300 securing All India Number 1 and K Sainadh Srimanth secured All India 10th Rank. The institute was also successful in achieving 149 ranks out of 1000 in the open category while it got 97 ranks in top 100 in all categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushma, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, said “These results are possible as a result of excellent programmes, micro-schedules, internal exams, ranking system, Infinity learn online app and top faculty who are constantly working hard.”

Dr BS Rao, founder and chairman, expressed appreciation for the students on their JEE success and wished them success in the upcoming exams as well. He thanked the parents and faculty for their commitment and dedication.