Student groups protest outside TSPSC office, several taken into preventive custody

March 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Protestors demand strict action against those involved in the leak of question papers

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against leak of exam question papers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Various student and youth groups staged a protest outside the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday over the question paper leak. The protesting groups included Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and other student groups. The Begum Bazar Police soon reached the spot and had a hard time dispersing the crowd.

A few people also scaled the boundary wall of the building and damaged the logo of TSPSC demanding the suspension of the Commission’s Chairman and Secretary. The crowd called for strict action to be taken against those involved in the leak.

Meanwhile, the police had to take the crowd into preventive custody to control the law and order situation. Speaking to The Hindu, N Shankar, Inspector, Begum Bazar Police Station said: “About 70 people were taken into preventive custody under Section 151 of the CrPC and they were let go in the evening.”

