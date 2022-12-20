  1. EPaper
Strikes prohibited at NIMS for six months, government issues orders

December 20, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting strikes at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad for six months. The order was issued in reference to a letter written by the NIMS Director to the government dated November 8.

The order was released by the State health secretary S A M Rizvi where he exercised his power conferred under the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act 1971. It was stated that the “Government is satisfied in public interest that it is necessary and expedient to prohibit strikes in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences for a period of six months.”

NIMS has been declared by the government as an essential service under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Telangana Essential Service Maintenance Act.

