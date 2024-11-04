GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Street vendors stage protest demanding postponement of town vending committee elections

Published - November 04, 2024 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Street vendors staging a protest in front of the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday.

Street vendors staging a protest in front of the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Members of the Federation of All Street Vendors Associations here staged a protest at the Collectorate and in front of the Corporation Office on Monday demanding a fresh and proper enumeration of street vendors and the postponement of the elections to the Town Vending Committee.  

In a petition to the Collector, the federation alleged that the survey done by the Corporation was not conducted properly as the list contained names of people who were not engaged in street vending and even had names of some auto rickshaw drivers, women working in self-help groups, and tailors.

Vendors in Samayapuram, Manachanallur and Lalgudi municipal limits have also been in included in the list, the federation claimed and sought a fresh survey of street vendors in the city, in accordance with the the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015. 

Later, the street vendors staged a dharna in front of the main office of the Tiruchi Corporation.

“Over 2500 members have been issued fake street vendor IDs. This was an oversight on the part of the Tiruchi Corporation,” said A. Ansardeen, secretary of the federation.

