Street car racing in city soon

Film actor Nivetha Pethuraj with the first version of the formula regional racing car in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Street car racing is going to be a reality in India with Formula 3 and 4 Indian Racing Festival to be held in Hyderabad this year.

The tiny yet powerful motorsports cars will zoom down the 3.2 kilometres ‘street race circuit’ of NTR Marg on November 19 and November 20 and once again on December 13 and December 14 with the world’s best drivers in it as part of Formula 3 and 4 Indian Racing Festival.

Not just F3 and F4, the event will also see gender neutral Wolf Racing cars, where all three genders – male, female and trans – will compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, chairman of Indian motorsports company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), Akhilesh Reddy, said that he wants to educate people about motorsports by introducing it in the country for the first time. “People here just know what they see on the television or online about the race, but not about the background work. In November and December, they will witness it in-person,” he said.

He said that they are creating an ecosystem of racing in India, and to encourage people and give a chance to budding formula drivers. “It is a Next Gen sports, which is slowly picking up in the country. After karting, there are not much options in India for aspiring racers, as a result not many are pursuing a career in motorsports. However, this will be an encouragement and opportunity for many,” Mr. Reddy said.

He said that in F3 race (15 cars) they are offering 70% seat for international drivers and 30% seats to Indians. However, in F4 and Wolf, the ratio is 50:50. “It will be inline with F1 race. We are laying a separate 600 meter track from inside to NTR Gardens which will be a continuation of the existing road. However, it won’t be open for general public for the race,” Mr. Reddy said.

The company is spending over ₹140 crores to organise the street race circuit. On Friday, Mr. Reddy along with film actor Nivetha Pethuraj unveiled the the first version of the formula regional racing car.