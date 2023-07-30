HamberMenu
Stray dog attack leaves 2-month-old infant with severe facial injuries

July 30, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a harrowing incident in Karimnagar district, a 2-month-old child was viciously attacked by a stray dog, resulting in serious injuries.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday after which the child was taken to a private hospital. Upon examination, doctors were alarmed to discover that the dog’s attack caused a significant hole in the child’s cheek, resulting in loss of tissue around the proximal end of the facial nerve. Additionally, the buccinator muscle (anterior part of the cheek), facial nerve (controls the muscles of facial expression), and parotid duct (takes saliva from the salivary gland to the mouth) were entirely damaged, and both the zygoma (cheekbone) and maxilla (upper bone of the jaw) had been severely displaced.

The doctors fixed the damaged cheek using VICRYL sutures. The surgery was aimed to reconstruct the facial area and restore essential functions. Following the procedure, the child was put on a ventilator, and his condition continues to be critical.

