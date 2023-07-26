ADVERTISEMENT

State to recruit 1520 female multi-purpose health assistants

July 26, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has announced the recruitment for 1520 Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female) under the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare.

The online applications will be accessible from August 25 at 10:30 AM and the last date of submission is 5 PM of September 19, according to the notification. 

The selection process will be based on a total of 100 points. Among these, a maximum of 80 points will be allocated for marks obtained in the written examination, and the remaining 20 points will be awarded for service in government hospitals/institutions on a contract or outsourced basis. The applicants must possess a minimum age of 18 years and cannot exceed 44 years.

The breakup of the provisional vacancies is 169 posts in Zone-1 (Kaleshwaram), 225 in Zone-2 (Basara), 263 in Zone-3 (Rajanna), 237 in Zone-4 (Bhadradri), 241 in Zone-5 (Yadadri), 189 in Zone-6 (Charminar) and 196 in Zone-7 (Jogulamba).

