State revises land acquisition plan for Erumely airport

December 31, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst the wait for approval of the techno-economic feasibility report, the State government has revised its land acquisition plan for the proposed greenfield airport at Erumely.

A government order, issued by A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary, says 1,039.876 hectare (2,570 acre) of land in Erumely South and Manimala villages in Kanjirappally taluk will be acquired for the construction and development of the airport. This also includes an additional extent of 307 acres outside Cheruvally Estate.

The order also states that the sanction for land acquisition is given subject to two conditions. Firstly, a social impact assessment (SIA) as contemplated in the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARRA), 2013 will be conducted and an expert committee will be constituted to evaluate the SIA report.

Secondly, the final order to proceed with land acquisition will be issued only after getting site clearance from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India.

Official sources said the state government was currently awaiting approval from the DGCA for the revised design and techno-economic feasibility report on the airport project. As to the dispute regarding ownership of the project site, they said the authorities could proceed with the land acquisition process after depositing the value of the land in court even in case of an unfavourable order.

It was in June 2020 that the state government issued the first order to acquire the entire 2,263.18 acres of Cheruvally Estate, which is presently under the possession of the Believers’ Eastern Church, for the project. The property, spread over Erumely South and Manimala villages, was sold to the Gospel of Asia by Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) in 2005.

The deal, however, landed in trouble as MG. Rajamanickam, as special officer of the State government, had issued an order on May 28, 2015 attaching around 38,000 acres in possession or transferred by the HML, including Cheruvally Estate.

The Kottayam district administration had challenged the church’s ownership of the estate at a Pala subcourt, the hearing of which had been completed and the case was pending for judgment.

The Believers’ Church, on its part, had expressed its willingness to hand over the property but only if the State government approved its ownership rights on the same.