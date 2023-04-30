State releases glossary of Tamil words related to climate change

April 30, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has released a glossary of Tamil words on climate change to expand the vocabulary on the rapidly evolving phenomenon.

The list, launched at the Carbon Neutral Coimbatore Workshop by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, includes translations for words such as decarbonisation, mitigation and sustainability.

The glossary was put together by Climate Trends, an environmental consulting organisation, to improve access to climate change-related knowledge in regional languages. It translates contemporary concepts, including carbon budget, green taxonomy, fossil fuel emissions and intergenerational equity.

Importance of language

“We are aware that unless these terms are said in Tamil, it will be hard to take it [climate action] to the grassroots level because people will not be able to relate [to it]. If it is not in their language, they won’t understand it,” said Surpiya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

Stressing the importance of using the new words, author and environmentalist Theodore Baskaran said language had to be expanded whenever there was a new concern in society. He reviewed the translated words in the glossary before its release. “We either have to create words or take words that are already in use, and put them to new use,” he said, adding that there had to be a deliberate effort on the part of writers and educators to widely use the words.

“If a message is to reach the masses, it has to be communicated in the language they speak,” said G. Sundarrajan, member of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change and Poovulagin Nanbargal, an organisation involved in disseminating information on environmental issues in Tamil through videos and blogs. The right words have to be used uniformly for them to stick on among people, he said.