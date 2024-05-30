ADVERTISEMENT

State honours for mortal remains of 16-year-old organ donor

Published - May 30, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

State honours were accorded to the mortal remains of a 16-year-old boy whose organs were donated from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. 

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Nithish of Devakottai of Sivaganga, while driving his two-wheeler at Devakottai on Sunday, due to health condition went dizzy and hit another bike on the road.  

With serious injuries, he was admitted to GRH. While undergoing treatment, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday. In line with his father’s wishes, the boy’s organs were donated.  His heart was taken to MGM Hospital in Chennai, liver to Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai, kidneys to GRH and Apollo Hospital in Chennai, cornea to GRH and skin to Grace Kennett Hospital, Madurai.  

Doctors and staff of GRH and Madurai Medical College paid homage to the mortal remains. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US