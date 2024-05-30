State honours for mortal remains of 16-year-old organ donor

State honours were accorded to the mortal remains of a 16-year-old boy whose organs were donated from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

K. Nithish of Devakottai of Sivaganga, while driving his two-wheeler at Devakottai on Sunday, due to health condition went dizzy and hit another bike on the road.

With serious injuries, he was admitted to GRH. While undergoing treatment, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday. In line with his father’s wishes, the boy’s organs were donated. His heart was taken to MGM Hospital in Chennai, liver to Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai, kidneys to GRH and Apollo Hospital in Chennai, cornea to GRH and skin to Grace Kennett Hospital, Madurai.

Doctors and staff of GRH and Madurai Medical College paid homage to the mortal remains.