State govt. to sign pact with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to set up a similar facility in Chengalpattu

December 30, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to set up a botanical garden at Kadambur village, Chengalpattu, on an area of 340 acres and at a cost of ₹300 crore.

The botanical garden, to be built over five years from 2022 to 2027, will include a native species garden, healing garden, herbal garden, Arboretums and Bambustems, rose garden, rockery, Japanese garden, and landscape depicting the ancient Tamil Nadu. The botanical garden will be set up in partnership with the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, England. The State government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

In a press release, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, said the government plans to conserve and propagate native plant species; promote scientific research; raise awareness about the importance of plant biodiversity through the project; and promote the garden as an education centre.

Ms. Sahu said the sprawling garden would offer guided walks, nature education programme for children, workshops and seminars for organised groups. There would be facilities for walking, boating, nature trails, cycling, fitness, sports and other wellness activities.

The first phase of the project, which was being implemented through the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, would include differential global positioning system (DGPS) survey; soil, water, and environmental assessment; fencing around the project area; preparation of detailed project report (DPR); and field visits to national and international destinations to learn about similar projects.

Funds allocation

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has approved the transfer of ₹100 crore for the first phase of the botanical garden project. About ₹1 crore would be released for the preparation of the DPR.

According to the government order, an officer on special duty had been appointed to take up preliminary work such as consolidation of the project area, survey, marking of boundaries, fencing and land development. The botanical garden should be a recreational facility and would be developed as an ecotourism centre, said the press release.