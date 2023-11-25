‘State government should be given more respect,’ says former Chief Secretary

November 25, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Secretary P.K. Tripathi has said that the Delhi government must be given “respect”, adding that though his tenure was a “cakewalk”, there now exists an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust.

Mr. Tripathi’s comments came against the backdrop of an ongoing power tussle between the AAP government and the Central government-appointed L-G over the control of the bureaucracy in the Delhi government.

“I really admire the officers who are working in such difficult situations today when they don’t know who the boss is; and even if they know who the boss is, they have to interact with both [the Chief Minister and Centre], and they are facing so many inquiries. This is a government with mistrust, while what you need is a government with trust,” Mr. Tripathi said on Friday at the launch of the book “No Dream is Too Big: Memoirs of a Civil Servant” by retired IAS officer G.G. Saxena.

During a panel discussion, the moderator, K. Mahesh, IAS, Honorary President of Delhi Administration Officers’ Academic Forum, asked Mr. Tripathi: “There is conflict on-and-off between the elected representatives and the civil servants...Is it because of the Supreme Court judgement - or are you with the ordinance [now the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act]?”

Replying to the question, the former Chief Secretary said: “Delhi’s status has been a debate. One side believes that since it is a seat of power, the central government cannot wish away or give the freedom that is normally given to any State. When I was in service, I thought it was a wrong thing. My own impression was that chief ministers are responsible people and would like to cooperate with the central government.”

However, Mr. Tripathi added that the happenings of the past eight years justified the “worst fears”. “While I still hold that the State government must be given respect, and that there should be more delegation, the last eight years have shown that the worst fears have come to haunt,” he said.

Mr. Tripathi said that his during his tenure, life was “easy”, and he never faced any tension. “The best five years, during which Delhi did very well, was when we had a BJP government at the Centre and a Congress government in Delhi. Things worked wonderfully... If there’s hostility between the Centre and the State, then the situation will be what it is today,” he said.