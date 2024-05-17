Start-ups sign pacts to join ONDC network as volumes exceed 7 mn a month

ONDC Ltd., which operates the Open Network for Digital Commerce, has signed letters of intent with 125 start-ups, including EaseMyTrip, OfBusiness, Winzo, Livspace, GlobalBees, Pristyn Care, Cars24, Physics Wallah, PolicyBazaar, and Zerodha, who have all committed to join the platform. ONDC is an effort promoted by the government, but run semi-privately in a consortium mode, to unbundle the e-commerce value chain, by making logistics providers, sellers and discovery platforms compete with each other for a place in any given transaction.

ONDC had a boost in usage early last year due to discounts shouldered by some private players participating in the network offering discounts. As of now, order volumes on the network have grown to more than 7 million a month, with about half of these being “mobility” orders for cabs and autorickshaw rides. That is lower than the 7.5 million peak reached in February, but the government hopes to onboard more start-ups to fill the gap.

The modalities of the 125 start-ups’ joining the platform have not yet been ironed out, but founders expressed optimism that the “synergy” between ONDC and the Start-up India programme will lead to more and more participation. ONDC is largely touted as an effort to bring in market efficiency in a platforms-dominated e-commerce space, and give small sellers an opportunity to be discovered by buyers.

There have been limits to these attempts for at least some dominant firms, though — ticketing firms like BookMyShow and IRCTC have not yet been on-boarded, and have not expressed interest in doing so. “We will see what we can do about market concentration,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said at an interaction with presspersons. While ONDC was a voluntary programme to join, the government had been addressing e-commerce issues in various ways, he pointed out.

