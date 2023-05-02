HamberMenu
Staff nurse recruitment examination to be held online

Online examination centers to be set up at Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad and Hyderabad

May 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

After looking at the scenario revolving around the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak, the Health department on Tuesday issued an order stating that the written examination for the recruitment of staff nurses will be conducted online.

Minister for Health Harish Rao in a meeting said that the Computer Based Test (CBT) will help in conducting the whole examination process in a fair and transparent manner. The Minister was informed by the officials that a total of 40,936 people have applied for the examination. As part of this, the government will be setting up online examination centres in Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

A senior health official while speaking to The Hindu said that just like any other online examination all the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed by the department so as to ensure that the examination is held in a transparent manner.

