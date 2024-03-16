SRU organises first convocation, confers honourary doctorate on Telugu lyricist Chandrabose

March 16, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Anil Sahasrabudhe, NAAC’s Executive Committee Chairman, has urged graduating students to become adept engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers.

Prof. Sahasrabudhe, who attended the maiden convocation of SR University as the chief guest, has lauded their top-notch facilities and faculty. He encouraged the students to excel in the evolving technology landscape and highlighted India’s achievements in space missions and infrastructure.

SR University’s inaugural convocation, led by Chancellor A. Varada Reddy, was held on Saturday at its campus in Ananthasagar village near here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg highlighted the university’s global partnerships, especially with Microsoft for B.Tech Computer Science and the top 500 universities for B.Tech Artificial Intelligence, which aim to provide international exposure. Prof. Garg also emphasized the university’s impressive research record, with over 2,000 publications, 200 patents, and substantial research funding across 10 dedicated research centres.

Regarding placements, Prof. Garg noted the university’s success in securing lucrative opportunities for students, with the highest package reaching ₹51 lakhs per annum and internship offers valued up to 15 LPA in the academic year 2023-24.

Lyricist Chandrabose feted

Noted lyricist Kanukuntla Chandrabose from Challagariga village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received an honorary doctorate for his contributions to Telugu cinema. His global recognition includes an Oscar for Best Original Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ and a National Film Award for ‘Dham Dham Dham’ in ‘Konda Polam’.

Chandrabose’s achievements were celebrated with honours from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Parliament of Victoria in Australia. SR University acknowledged Chandrabose’s impact on Indian cinema by awarding him an honorary doctorate.

Pro-Chancellor Sri. Madhukar Reddy, Registrar Dr. Archana Reddy, Convocation Committee Chairman Dr. C.V. Guru Rao, Dean of Faculty Affairs Dr. V. Mahesh, Deans from various schools and others participated in the ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.