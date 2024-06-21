Sriki undergoing treatment, counselling for drug addiction

Hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, aka Sriki, accused in the bitcoin scam and currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex, is undergoing treatment for drug addiction. The hacker is known to have been addicted to narcotics.

Sriki was arrested on May 7, 2024, in a 2017 case by the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the case. He was arrested from a hotel in Ganganagar, where he had been staying then. The FIR alleges that he hacked Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, a bitcoin exchange and stole about 60 bitcoins. The complaint was filed by Harish B.V., the company’s director. At the time of the crime, 1 BTC was valued at ₹1,67,481, and the value of the stolen coins stood at ₹1.14 crore. The SIT has invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000

A source in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison talking to The Hindu said a psychiatrist is visiting the prison to check on Sriki and is also providing counselling. He is also on pills. The source further said that in the prison he spoke a lot with the inmates and also made tall claims about his contacts on the outside and his alleged adventurous life of hacking.

The accused, Sriki, for about a few months, was treated for addiction at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) earlier. He was also wearing nicotine patches. However, after a while, he restarted consuming liquor and narcotics. He was smoking marijuana imported. Investigators claim that he still has bitcoins, which he is hiding. The SIT is also probing other transactions that he made when he was in custody, arrested in a drugs case in 2021.