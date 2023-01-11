ADVERTISEMENT

Spine deformity correction surgery successfully performed on 17-year-old girl

January 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals have successfully performed a spine deformity correction procedure on a 17-year-old girl.

The patient hailing from Latur, Maharashtra, was brought to the hospital a week ago with deformity on the left side. Her parents had first detected this condition when the girl was 10-years-old. In 2015, doctors recommended anterior lumbar deformity correction for her but her parents were not ready for the procedure.

After examining her, doctors found that the left shoulder was elevated with left sided truncal shift and deep crease on the right side of her back, coupled with mild tenderness in the apical region. Her neurological parameters were normal though.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After further evaluation, it was determined that the patient was suffering from Lenke Type 5 scoliosis, which if not treated early, can have severe cosmetic complications and severe lower back ache, among other problems. The patient’s radiograph in standing position showed left-sided, T-L Type scoliosis with D12 as the apex.

Cases of spinal dysmorphia are corrected or improved via surgical procedure which can include anterior/posterior fusion or combined antero-posterior fusion. Anterior techniques include instrumentation of the front of the spine whereas posterior techniques include posterior instrumentation and fusion with pedicle screws as anchors.

Speaking about the patient, consultant spine surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti, Dr. Shrikant Ega said that both the options were discussed with the parents after which they opted for posterior surgery. The team of doctors performed scoliosis posterior deformity correction and fusion surgery with neuromonitoring. Now, the girl has no neurological defects and was discharged from hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US