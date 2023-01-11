Spine deformity correction surgery successfully performed on 17-year-old girl

January 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals have successfully performed a spine deformity correction procedure on a 17-year-old girl.

The patient hailing from Latur, Maharashtra, was brought to the hospital a week ago with deformity on the left side. Her parents had first detected this condition when the girl was 10-years-old. In 2015, doctors recommended anterior lumbar deformity correction for her but her parents were not ready for the procedure.

After examining her, doctors found that the left shoulder was elevated with left sided truncal shift and deep crease on the right side of her back, coupled with mild tenderness in the apical region. Her neurological parameters were normal though.

After further evaluation, it was determined that the patient was suffering from Lenke Type 5 scoliosis, which if not treated early, can have severe cosmetic complications and severe lower back ache, among other problems. The patient’s radiograph in standing position showed left-sided, T-L Type scoliosis with D12 as the apex.

Cases of spinal dysmorphia are corrected or improved via surgical procedure which can include anterior/posterior fusion or combined antero-posterior fusion. Anterior techniques include instrumentation of the front of the spine whereas posterior techniques include posterior instrumentation and fusion with pedicle screws as anchors.

Speaking about the patient, consultant spine surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti, Dr. Shrikant Ega said that both the options were discussed with the parents after which they opted for posterior surgery. The team of doctors performed scoliosis posterior deformity correction and fusion surgery with neuromonitoring. Now, the girl has no neurological defects and was discharged from hospital.