Special courts set up to hear POCSO cases struggle to meet disposal targets

March 25, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST

Almost four-and-half years after Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) were set up across the country to deal exclusively with sexual offences against children, the special courts in the Capital have fallen short of their annual “targeted disposal” rate of 165 cases per court.

Since their inception in October 2019, Delhi’s 16 FTSCs have disposed of a total of 1,551 cases, with another 3,834 pending disposal, data collected from the Department of Justice’s website shows. Taken together, the special courts fell short of their target by at least 85%.

History of FTSCs

To prevent crimes against women and children, stricter laws were introduced through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018. As of March 2018, a total of 1,66,882 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were pending in various courts in the country.

The Supreme Court took up the issue of pending cases and passed several directions in July 2019, including one which called for establishing special courts in all districts of the country where more than 100 cases of the POCSO Act were registered. These courts were to hear only cases related to the POCSO Act.

To comply with the Supreme Court’s direction, the Centre launched the FTSCs in August 2019. Each FTSC was tasked with disposing of at least 165 cases annually. As of March 2024, 753 FTSCs, including 409 exclusive POCSO Courts, are functional in 30 States and Union Territories. These courts have disposed of 2,29,361 cases to date.

Falling short

As per the Department of Justice, in 2018, 2,523 cases of rape and various offences under the POCSO Act were registered in the Capital.

Despite setting up 16 FTSCs, the number of such pending cases has risen to 3,834.

The data further reflects that each FTSC in Delhi disposes of an average of 24 cases per year. This performance is worse than the national average.

In December last year, a research paper by the India Child Protection Fund (ICPF), a non-profit that works to mitigate the exploitation and abuse of children, estimated that “on average, 57 cases are disposed of by each FTSC [in the country] annually”.

“The analysis of the data suggests that the FTSCs are unable to achieve the set targets even after four years of the launch of the scheme,” stated the research paper titled ‘Justice Awaits: An Analysis of the Efficacy of Justice Delivery Mechanisms in Cases of Child Sexual Abuse in India’.

Practising criminal lawyer Akshay Shokeen said, “A lot of the pendency in rape and POCSO cases are due to delays in getting FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) reports.” He also attributed the high pendency rate to the high caseload of each judge.

Last year, the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) released an evaluation report on the functioning of the FTSCs across the country. The report highlighted that only 34% of the FTSCs were able to meet the prescribed targets.

Following a field visit to FTSCs in east Delhi’s Karkardooma, the IIPA found that “too many cases are assigned to one court. Hence, the courts are overburdened”.

“The investigation officers are filing the chargesheets invariably, even if the cases are false on most grounds,” it added.

In central Delhi’s FTSCs at Tis Hazari, the IIPA found that “getting the victims in the courtrooms takes a lot of time, as most of the victims migrate to other cities”. It added that 50% of the cases are false as they are cases of consensual love affairs.

The report noted a dearth of special public prosecutors in the FTSCs in south Delhi’s Saket district court complex. “The public prosecutors do not have basic facilities like internet, laptops, and support staff that can help them prepare the case,” it added.

The report suggested that since the FTSCs focus on quick disposal of cases, the appointment of more judges would help meet the desired results. It recommended that only “a manageable number of cases should be assigned to one FTSC”.