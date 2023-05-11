Somajiguda second best high street in country, says Knight Frank survey

May 11, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a primary survey conducted by Knight Frank, a global real estate consultancy, it was revealed that Somajiguda has been ranked as the second-best high street in India.

Bengaluru’s MG Road tops the list followed by Somajiguda (Hyderabad), Linking Road (Mumbai), South Extension (Delhi), Park Street and Carnac Street (Kolkata), Anna Nagar (Chennai), Commercial Street (Bengaluru), Sector 18 Market (Noida), Brigade Road (Bengaluru) and Church Street (Bengaluru).

The ranking study is part of Knight Frank India’s flagship annual retail report ‘Think India Think Retail 2023 - High Street Real Estate Outlook’ in association with Phygital Retail Convention 2023. The study was conducted for 30 high streets across the top eight cities of India based on parameters that determine the quality of experience high streets provide to customers.

In terms of the highest percentage of modern and non-modern retail arenas across the country, Hyderabad stands second with 1.8 million square feet of total arena area. NCR tops the list with 5.2 million square feet of arena area.

The report also highlighted average rents of 5 localities in Hyderabad. In Jubilee Hills, the average rent is ₹200 - ₹225 per square feet per month, followed by ₹190 - ₹230 in Banjara Hills, ₹150 - ₹175 in Somajiguda, ₹110 - ₹130 in Ameerpet and ₹120 - ₹140 in Gachibowli.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said: Globally, cities are identified by their high streets which is often one of the main attractions of the city. As cities in India are modernising, we see many high streets in the country reviving as facilities like access, parking, stores, visibility, etc. Our estimates say that the average per square metre revenues of high streets will be significantly higher than those of malls in the financial year 2023-24.