Solar module maker Waaree Energies ₹4,300-cr. IPO to open October 21

Solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd.’s ₹4,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on October 21 at a price band of ₹1,427 and ₹1,503 per share.

Bids are to be made in lots of nine or multiples of nine shares, according to the company’s statement. The IPO will be open bids for subscription between October 21 and October 23. Waaree energies IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹3,600 crore and 48 lakh equity shares offered for sale.

The company plans to use the proceeds to establish a 6GW ingot wafer, solar cell and solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. The proposed project is expected to cost about ₹905 crore and 31% of it, or ₹277.5 crore, is expected to be utilised from the offer proceeds. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes

Higher dependence on imported inputs, among others, is a risk, according to the company’s prospectus. A little more than 90% of the total purchases were imported in fiscal 2024. This increased from 86% in fiscal 2022. Moreover, raw material imports from China constitute 54% of the cost of the total imported inputs. This can be subject to import duty variations. “We do have imports of cells from other regions. Especially in the Southeast Asian countries that we are. There is some bit of diversification which is already there and will keep evolving over a period of time” said Amit Paithankar, CEO of Waaree Energies Ltd. “We are getting deeper and deeper into the value chain” he added.