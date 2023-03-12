Society of Geologists Hyderabad gets registered

March 12, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Society of Geologists Hyderabad, which has been established with the main objectives to advance the science of geology, especially related to natural resources, has been registered under the Society of Registrar Act 2001, Government of Telangana. The society will operate particularly in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts of Telangana along with operations in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The major activities include workshops, meetings and seminars. The elected office-bearers of the society are A Dinkar Babu (president), A Murali Mukund and M Ramchander Rao (vice presidents), Pradeep Kumar Mathur (general secretary), S Ramu (joint secretary) and TPS Ratnam (treasurer).