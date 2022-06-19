Social Activists Forum members protest against demolition of houses in U.P.

Protesters demand enactment of Muslim Rights Protection Act

Members of Social Activists Forum, Tamil Nadu, staging a demonstration near in Chennai on Sunday in protest against the demolition of houses in Uttar Pradesh. , condemn the demolition of homes in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Members of the Social Activists Forum, a collective of social welfare groups, held a protest at the Rajarathinam Stadium here on Sunday condemning the demolition of properties of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh by the government and attacks on Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Members belonging to various political parties, social welfare groups and NGOs participated in the protest. Former IAS officer and Congress functionary Sasikanth Senthil, former Waqf Board Chairman Hyder Ali, and Welfare Party of India Tamil Nadu general secretary Abdur Rahman took part in the protest. The protesters said India was run as per the Constitution and not through “Bulldozer raj.”

The activists handed over a petition to Mr. Senthil urging that the Congress should promise enactment of a Muslim Rights Protection Act in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A similar petition has been handed over to the Congress’s Chellakumar and Sudarsana Nachiappan, said Ghouse, an organiser of the protest. He said all secular parties should push for the Act and ensure that rights of Muslims were protected.