Skill Ministry partners with Meta to establish centres of excellence in virtual, mixed reality 

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) partnered with Meta on Monday for the launching an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and establishing five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) located at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai and Kanpur.

Under this partnership, in a pilot project spread over six months, an innovative AI-chatbot powered by Meta’s open-source Llama model will be developed, which will enhance the learner experience on the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal. The chatbot, which will be integrated into the SID Portal, offers 24/7 assistance to users, enabling quick discovery of course information, interactive Q&A for course content, and access to lecture summaries and relevant videos for revision.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, “By integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and mixed reality into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalized learning pathways for the youth.”

Available over WhatsApp, the chatbot will support English, Hindi, and Hinglish, along with voice capabilities, making it more accessible to a diverse range of users across India. In addition, users can search for specific course topics, find skilling centers, explore job listings based on location and interest, and receive tailored feedback for continuous improvement.

The chatbot will also provide valuable analytics to the MSDE to further optimize the platform. Sarvam AI, the technical partner for the AI assistant project, will be responsible for the development and deployment of the chatbot.

The five CoEs will also provide realistic simulations, improve engagement and increase accessibility to skill development training.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India, said, “Through the integration of advanced technologies like Open-Source Llama we aim to empower not just the students, but also educators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital-first world.”