Skill and capacity building centre inaugurated at Bharathidasan University

The Centre for Skill and Capacity Building was opened at the Department of Women’s Studies at Bharathidasan University here on Thursday.

The Centre was inaugurated by M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, and course completion certificates were presented to 30 fashion tailoring students. He addressed the students and spoke about the demand of today’s industry and the importance of women's empowerment. He also encouraged the students to actively consider building a career from the training offered.

The aim of the centre is to equip women with training in soft skills and computer skills, along with career advising and gender sensitisation, to start their own businesses.

V. Raveendran, General Manager, District Industries Centre, complimented the department for providing this much-needed facility and discussed the role of women entrepreneurs in the society as well as the programmes available to aspiring entrepreneurs.

He also gave an overview of various schemes including the Employment Generation Programme for Educated Unemployed Youth (UYEGP) and New Entrepreneurs and Enterprise Development Programme (NEEDS) implemented by the District Industries Centre.