SIT questions TSPSC employees who attempted Group-1 exam

March 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As the Day 5 of the investigation into the TSPSC question paper leak continued on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad city police allegedly found that 10 employees of TSPSC had attempted the Group-1 exam. Sources say that the question paper was leaked to them before the exam as a result of which some of them qualified the preliminary examination. Of the 10 employees, 7 are regular employees and remaining 3 are outsourced employees.

Out of the 10 employees, notices were served on eight of them and they appeared before the investigating team at the SIT office in Himayatnagar on Wednesday. The police began questioning the employees in order to find their connection with the nine accused persons arrested in the case. The police till now had information that accused Praveen had attempted the Group-1 prelims exam and secured 103 marks. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that apart from Praveen, 9 more employees were part of the whole process and had attempted the exam.

