Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok; one dead, 30 injuries reported following severe turbulence

A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on May 21 due to severe turbulence, the airline said, with one passengers on board dead and injuries reported.

Singapore Airlines did not say how many people were injured. Multiple Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport said that medical team was on standby.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the airline said.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance."

