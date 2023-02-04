ADVERTISEMENT

SIBM Hyderabad student wins prestigious HR award

February 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sai Pavithra S, an MBA student at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Hyderabad, stood at fourth position in the student category of Prof. Ram Charan Young HR Icons Awards, 2022. A total of 125 students had participated in the competition. Venugopala Rao, director of the institute, said that the contest was one of the most prestigious national-level competitions organised by National HRD Network in two categories -- HR professionals and students. Ms. Sai Pavithra proved her mettle in multiple rounds of assessment and displayed the aptitude, attitude and skills critical to a budding HR leader, he said.

