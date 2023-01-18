ADVERTISEMENT

SI killed in road accident

January 18, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old Sub-Inspector attached to the Armed Reserve Police was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an autorickshaw under Idayakottai police station limits in Oddanchatram near here on Tuesday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as A. Nallasamy of Seelapadi, who was deployed in the escort team for Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nallasamy was proceeding from Idayakottai to Dindigul on his motorcycle when the driver of the autorickshaw that was coming in the opposite direction lost control of the vehicle and collided with Nallasamy’s bike.

The body was shifted to Oddanchatram Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Idayakottai police have registered a case.

