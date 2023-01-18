HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SI killed in road accident

January 18, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old Sub-Inspector attached to the Armed Reserve Police was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an autorickshaw under Idayakottai police station limits in Oddanchatram near here on Tuesday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as A. Nallasamy of Seelapadi, who was deployed in the escort team for Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nallasamy was proceeding from Idayakottai to Dindigul on his motorcycle when the driver of the autorickshaw that was coming in the opposite direction lost control of the vehicle and collided with Nallasamy’s bike.

The body was shifted to Oddanchatram Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Idayakottai police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.