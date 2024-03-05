ADVERTISEMENT

SI in Telangana likely to get memo after birthday of murder accused celebrated at police station

March 05, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

P. Laxma Reddy

Photos purportedly showing the birthday celebrations of a person accused of murder at Mogullapally police station went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

The birthday of V. Mahender, who, according to sources, is an accused in a murder case, was reportedly celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony at the police station on Sunday night in the presence of Sub-Inspector T. Madhav and eight others.

When contacted over phone, Bhupalpally DSP A. Sampath Rao said around eight individuals, who work as reporters for local online newspapers and channels, visited the police station and requested permission to celebrate their friend’s birthday claiming that Mr. Mahender admired the SI.

“Unaware of his (Mr. Mahender’s) history, the SI, who is new to the post, participated in the celebrations. We are considering issuing a charge memo to the SI as part of disciplinary action,” he added.

