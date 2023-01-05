SI, constable aspirants hold dharna over fitness standards

January 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A group of aspirants for police SI and constable posts, including activists, held a dharna at the Press Club here and were trying to rush towards the Chief Minister’s Residence-cum-Camp Office, Pragathi Bhavan, on Thursday demanding justice.

The aspirants said the standards for physical fitness have been made extreme and termed the arbitrary increase in standards as harassment.

The Panjagutta Police rushed to the venue and dispersed the gathering of aspirants.

The aspirants gathered at the Press Club at around 2 p.m. and started raising slogans against the government. The long jump standard has been increased to 4 metres compared to the earlier 3.8 metres due to which a lot of aspirants have been disqualified, they explained. The aspirants demanded that the government conduct fitness tests in the old way.

Security was beefed up outside Pragathi Bhavan in view of the protest and more than 100 police personnel were deployed there.